Town meeting set for Tuesday
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will host Zoom meeting Tuesday.
A Public Hearing regarding the Commonwealth PER (Preliminary Engineering Report) will begin at 6:45 p.m. and be immediately followed by the Council work session, according to a news release.
This meeting is open to the public in the Council Chambers, but those who are unable to attend in person can take part via the zoom link.
To take part in the Zoom Meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87439305344?pwd=MFlrYkVsSlpGMXdJeHB4T1c4V2k4QT09
Dial in to the meeting at 312-626-6799. The meeting ID and 874 3930 5344 and the passcode is 327305.
Council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council will meet today at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at City Hall, 229 S. Second St., in the second floor council chambers, according to a news release.
Library events set for April
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., has events remaining for April.
Virtual Spring Story Time theme this week is “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head” via Zoom April 27 at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., according to a news release. Participants are asked to pick up a craft packet for your child the week before so they can make a craft with Miss Maria. Registration for the Spring session of story time can be done by calling 574-658-4312 or stopping by the children’s department. Participants will be given a link with a meeting number so they can join the ZOOM meeting. Virtual Story Time lasts about 45 minutes including craft and snack time.
The April LEGO Challenge was to make a hot air balloon — if you made one send a photo by April 25. The library staff will choose a winner. May’s LEGO challenge is to build an alien. Those who do can submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by May 25 for a chance to win a new Lego kit. This challenge is for children ages 18 and under.
To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
School board to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1.
This will follow an executive session set for 4:30 p.m., in the CTE Conference Room, according to a news release.
Golf Classic set for May
GOSHEN — The 2nd Annual CAPS Golf Classic will take place May 12 at Maplecrest Country Club, 611 Hackett Road.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start kicking us off at 1 p.m., according to a news release. The event will support CAPS mission to prevent child abuse in Elkhart County.
A foursome starts at $800 and includes lunch, green and cart fees, practice balls, on-course refreshments, and hors’ d oeuvres at the awards ceremony, the release added.
Register online at capselkhart.org/event/golf-classic. For further information or questions, please contact our dev@capselkhart.org, or 574-295-CAPS (2277).
Park board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will meet today at 4 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the City Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson Street, according to a news release.
Approval of parks and recreation payable docket, public presentations and correspondence, approval of superintendent and director reports
and other items will be discussed.
Members of the public may join in person or virtually by following https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
To learn more about city programs visit goshenindiana.org/parks-rec.
