Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.