BOAC meeting cancelled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting scheduled today has been cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting will be May 15 at 2 p.m.
County board to meet today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners will each meet in regular session today at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend.
Fables announces upcoming event
GOSHEN — Fables Books has announced its participation in the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day set for April 29.
“Join Fables Books for a week-long celebration of books, reading, and indie bookstores starting Tuesday, April 25, and ending on Saturday, April 29, with Independent Bookstore Day,” a news release stated.
Fables is located at 215 S. Main St. To learn more visit, www.fablesbooks.com.
County commissioners to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Common council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session 6 p.m. today in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
For a live stream go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83165121834 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 831 6512 1834.
P.S.: The next regular council meeting after today is set for May 1.
School board to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Cafeteria, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, a news release stated.
Studebaker to host speaker event
SOUTH BEND — “Studebaker: Israeli Afterlife” will be presented by Michael Brown, Executive Director of the Indiana Jewish Historical Society Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Wiekamp Auditorium, at Indiana University – South Bend 1800 E Mishawaka Ave.
There is a $2 admission, but the event is free to Studebaker National Museum members and campus members, with refreshments to follow.
“Studebaker: Israeli Afterlife is the unlikely and little known story of how the famed Hoosier car brand continued production in the Holy Land after the Studebaker plant’s closure in South Bend,” a news release stated. “This lecture will explore Israel’s first tycoon’s risky vision of a “Detroit of the Middle East” in the city of Haifa, with Studebaker being its flagship Car Brand in the mid to late 1960s.”
Speaker Michael Brown is the Executive Director of the Indiana Jewish Historical Society. He formerly worked with several tech start-ups in Business Development in Israel and is a Board Member of Sinai Synagogue in South Bend. He has a Certificate from the Born’s Jewish Studies Program and is a veteran of the US Army Reserves and National Guard, where he served in the Medical Corps.
The Studebaker Museum Speaker Series is presented by the Campisi Family Education Fund. To learn more, visit www.studebakermuseum.org.
‘Daisy by Email’ underway
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will again offer the popular “Daisy by Email” program for girls entering kindergarten or first grade in the fall of 2023.
New Daisies will be emailed a packet in the months of June, July and August, and there will also be additional activities for these girls to participate in throughout the summer. Girls will then be placed in a Girl Scout troop in the fall.
The program cost is $50, which includes Girl Scout membership for the next school year. For more information or to register, call 1-800-283-4812 or email gsnimmembership@gsnim.org.
To learn more, visit www.gsnim.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram.