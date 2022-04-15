Leadership camps set for June
ELKHART — Elkhart County students who are currently enrolled in the seventh and eighth grades are invited to register and attend the 43rd annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp that will take place in June.
Sponsored by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, students will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement professionals and learn about law enforcement through displays, career oriented classes, leadership skills, an obstacle course, swimming, marching, and other recreational activities, according to a news release.
As in years past, two separate camps will be offered this year. A northern session will be held from June 13-16 and will be located at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village (Warren County).
A southern session will be take place from June 28-30, and will be located at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown (Brown County).
Those interested in attending should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-891-2300 or the Indiana Sheriff’s Association at 800-622-4779 for applications. The cost is $25, and applications are due to the Indiana Sheriff’s Association office by June 1 for the north camp and June 15 for the south camp. For interested students who don’t have the ability to pay, they may be eligible for sponsorship by their local sheriff.
City park board to meet
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Park Board will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 229 S. Second St.
The meeting will take place electronically via Webex and Facebook Live, according to a news release. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the following link: https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is 157 658 8380 and the password is parks21.To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library meeting room at 101 N. Main St., according to a news release.
Park friends to host speaker
BRISTOL — The community is invited to join the Friends of the Elkhart County Park April 30 at 2 p.m. to explore the topic of climate change with Dr. Scott Hess, professor at Earlham College.
The free event will take place in the auditorium of the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, according to a news release
“The talk will engage with how humans imagine (and represent) climate change and why it matters, including various forms of public discourse as well as literature, film, and the visual arts,” the release said. “It will explore how people with different cultural identities — including political affiliations, educational backgrounds, races, and socioeconomic situations — tend to respond to climate change differently.”
The Friends of the Elkhart County Parks is a nonprofit organization that received an Indiana Humanities grant to sponsor this Earth Month event. Hess was chosen as the speaker due to being an expert in the field of environmental humanities, and 18th- and 19th-century literature. He earned his undergraduate degree from Swarthmore College and a Ph.D. from Harvard University. At Earlham, he teaches environmental courses such as American literature and ecology, Imagining Climate Change, and Race, Ethnicity and Nature in American Literature, among others, the release added.
For more information call 574-535-6458 or to explore upcoming programs and department activities visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
