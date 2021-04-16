Vacancies still open at COVID clinic
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at Elkhart High School West (Memorial) Fieldhouse gymnasium, at 2608 California Road in Elkhart, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Time slots are still open.
Parking is available in the student/athletic parking lot off of C.R. 3. Enter the building through Door 12.
Passports, matriculation cards, mail with name/address are all acceptable as forms of ID for the clinic, according to a news release.
Participants must be must be 18 years of age or older, and must wear a mask. Schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or call 211, or call Elkhart county COVID-19 Call Center 574-523-2106. Walk-ins are welcome.
Band & Choir to host mattress fundraiser
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland High School Band & Choir will be hosting their second annual one-day mattress fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For one day only, the LaGrange Church of God, located at 777 N. Detroit St., will be transformed into a mattress showroom.
For information about the sale, go to: http://bit.ly/beds4lakelandmusic.
Geranium plants for sale
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H’ers are selling geranium plants, which are available in red, pink and white, at a cost $1.50 each. They have been started from seed and will be in 4-inch pots.
4-H’ers are also selling hanging baskets. This year’s basket will be made up of one Easy Wave Violet Petunia, one Easy Wave Pink Passion Petunia and two Bandana Yellow Lantana.
They will be in a 10-inch basket and cost $15 each. These plants should do well in full sun and moderate shade, according to information provided by 4-H.
Plants will be delivered to the 4-H’ers on April 28 and distributed by them shortly thereafter. All sales support the local 4-H program.
Those who have not been contacted by a 4-H’er and would like to purchase some geraniums or baskets, may place their order online at https://elk-co-4h.square.site.
Those who place their orders online will be responsible for picking up their plants on April 28 between 3 and 7 p.m. at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.
Milford Library Trustees to meet Monday
The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
Residents of Van Buren and East Jefferson Townships are invited to attend.
Free Parent-Child Fishing Derby set for May 2
St. Joseph County is hosting a free Parent-Child Catch-and-Release Fishing Derby in conjunction with Indiana’s Free Fishing Days, for children ages 6 to 10.
The derby is scheduled for May 2 at St. Patrick’s County Park. Participants must check-in at 10 a.m., and fishing will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the ponds.
Bait and fishing equipment will be available, but families are welcome to take their own.
For more information or to register, call St. Joseph County Parks at 574-654-3155.
