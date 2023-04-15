Park board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board will meet Monday at 4 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Goshen Parks and Recreation building, 524 E. Jackson St.
The public may join in person or virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Dr.
Park board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Park and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
This meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at 229 S. Second St.
The meeting will take place electronically via Webex. The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 157 658 8380 and the password is parks21
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Training workshop set for Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a technology training workshop at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
City council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the council chambers at city hall, 229 S. Second St., second floor.
Grant funding awards announced
STATEHOUSE — Several Elkhart County communities are set to receive more than $3.1 million to complete much-needed road projects.
Funding is available through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants, a news release stated.
Area grant recipients include Bristol, $1 million; Elkhart County, $1 million; Middlebury, $300,103; and Nappanee, $857,566.
”Our infrastructure plays an essential role in our economy,” said State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury). “When we invest in our roads, we are investing in our future.”
To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.27 billion to improve local roads and bridges.
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the latest round, as well as additional information, is available at www.in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/local-public-agency-programs/community-crossing-matching-grant-program/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
EPD chief announces retirement
ELKHART — Elkhart Police Department Chief Kris Seymore has announced his upcoming retirement, according to an EPD new release, which included the following statement from Seymore.
“As announced by the Mayor’s office, April 28, 2023, will be my last day at the Elkhart Police Department. I am retiring after 25 plus years of service and am looking forward to spending more time with my family. I’ve had so many great experiences with the department and will miss many dear friends and colleagues. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community, and I could not be prouder of this department. I thank Mayor Roberson for the distinct privilege of serving as Chief and his backing for the initiatives implemented during my tenure. The Mayor has chosen Assistant Chief Dan Milanese as my successor, and he has accepted. It should be a seamless transition, and I am excited to see some of the projects we started get finished under Chief Milanese’s leadership. I have every confidence that the Department will keep growing in a positive direction.”