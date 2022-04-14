City Council to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
To view the council packet online go to goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/11729_4.18.2022-Council-Packet-web.pdf.
For a live stream of this meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Library board to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at Dunlap Branch, 58485 C.R. 13., according to a news release.
Handbook Committee to meet
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Handbook Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Justice Building, 105 N. High Street Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Office on the 1st floor.
This is a public meeting with a proposed agenda to review proposed updates/changes to the employee handbook, according to a news release.
“The Handbook Committee may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency,” the release added Tuesday.
Police board to meet
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Syracuse Police Department, 310 North Huntington Street, Syracuse, according to a news release.
Sheep and Goat Days set
Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Sheep and Goat Health field day in two locations in Indiana in May.
This program will feature Purdue Extension Educators discussing one of the major issues of small ruminant care, parasitic worms, according to a news release. This will include a hands-on animal evaluation session. Additionally, local veterinarians will present information on first aid for sheep and goats and general health management issues. Purdue Educators will follow with information about pasture management.
The Southern Indiana site for this program will be Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, May 7.The Northern Indiana site will be at Marian University’s Ancilla College, 20097 9B Rd, Plymouth, May 14.
Both programs will start at 10 am EST and conclude by 3 pm. There is a $40 fee for the program that includes lunch and training materials.
Registration is limited to 25 per location and can be done at least one week prior to the event at this web site: https://cvent.me/N37kAR
Additional information can be obtained from Sara Dzimianski, Extension Educator, Perry County at this e-mail sdzimian@purdue.edu and Mark Kepler, Extension Educator, Fulton County at mkepler@purdue.edu.
April library events continue
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host Family Trivia Night April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required, and children must have an adult in attendance with them.
The Friends of the Library will meet May 3 at 12:30 p.m. This is a group of volunteers that advocate and assist the Wakarusa Library. Anyone interested in the Library may attend.
“The Pied Piper” is currently running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a town learns too late that a piper should be paid for his talents.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.