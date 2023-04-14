Worm Bin workshop April 18
GOSHEN — The public is invited to join Elkhart County Parks and Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District for a hands-on worm bin workshop Tuesday at Ox Bow County Park.
Participants will meet in the Ox Bow Haus Shelter, 23033 C.R. 45, at 6 p.m.
All participants will learn about earthworm biology and how to use them to compost food waste in at-home bins. Everyone will be invited to make their very own worm bin and they will learn the basic do’s and don’ts of successful worm composting. All supplies will be provided.
Registration is required and can be done at www.elkhartcountyparks.org. Program fee is $6 per bin and space is limited.
Board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend.
Nature Fest set for May 12-13
WOLF LAKE — The Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host the annual Nature Fest next month.
This weekend festival will feature both family-friendly activities and science investigations May 12-13 at Merry Lea, 2152 S. 425 West, Albion.
People of all ages are welcome to join in family-oriented activities and BioBlitz activities (science investigations). May 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. will include canoeing, campfires and a BioBlitz activity. Canoe with a partner and then relax by the campfire while making s’mores. All equipment will be provided, including s’mores fixings while supplies last.
May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature two different tracks that participants may engage in: family and BioBlitz activities.
Family activities include canoeing, guided hikes, nature crafts, gardening workshops, birding, and more. Guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch for Saturday.
Registration is not required. To see the full schedule and more details, visit goshen.edu/merrylea/naturefest.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne.
Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or 260-799-5869.
Bookstore event set for late April
GOSHEN — Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will be taking part in the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day.
The event will include a weeklong celebration of books, reading and indie bookstores, a news release stated. Highlights include award-winning engineer and YouTube’s The Engineer Guy Bill Hammack to visit April 25 at 7 p.m., Book Character Trivia Take Over at Elephant Bar April 27, and a kids story-time and stuffie sleepover April 28 at 4 p.m.
On April 29, Fables will have treats, prizes and more than 20 exclusive items for sale. From 10 a.m. to noon, three local indie authors, Chelsea Williams, Adam Fleming and Roger Carlson, will be on hand to sign their books.
IBD was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate, and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 900 stores participating across the country.
Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association.
To learn more, visit fablesbooks.com/events.