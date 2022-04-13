Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday
NEW PARIS — An Easter egg hunt for New Paris Elementary and Benton Elementary kids up to sixth grade will take place at New Paris Elementary School, 18665 C.R. 46, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Easter egg baskets and bicycles will be given away. The event is sponsored by the New Paris Lions Club, according to a news release.
Shredding event this Saturday
GOSHEN — On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center will host a community paper shredding event in the Goshen Center for Cancer Care parking lot, 200 High Park Ave.
Integra Certified Document Destruction Services will be on-site to help dispose of any unwanted documents, according to a news release.
Suggested documents to bring include:
• Bank statements
• Old bills
• Outdated blank checks
• Tax records
• Insurance information
• Medical records
• Other documentation that includes personal information
“Even in the digital world, shredding important documents is still one of the best ways to protect against identity theft,” the release added
A $10 donation is recommended for the first three bags or boxes of paper, followed by a $5 donation for each additional bag or box. Donations support women’s health care needs through the Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center.
For more information or questions about the event, call 574-364-4626.
Poll workers needed for election
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board is in need of poll workers for the upcoming primary election on May 3.
Positions available are vote center facilitators and vote center clerks, according to a news release.
The facilitators assist voters with the voting process by answering questions about Elkhart County’s paper ballot voting equipment and how to cast their votes, and the clerks utilized the electronic pollbook to locate registered voters and create a paper ballot for the voter.
Those who would like to be a part of the Election Day process can contact the chairperson of the political party with which they are aligned or contact the Election Board at 574-535-6469.
Democratic Party: Chad Crabtree, 574- 596-6750 or chad@alumni.iu.edu
Republican Party: Dan Holtz, 574-238-6239 or dan.elkhartgop@gmail.com
Redevelopment Commission to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at LaGrange Town Hall, 1201 N. 00 East-West.
The meeting is open to the public, according to a news release.
DNR to honor Volunteer Week
During National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources, and salute their accomplishments on the Facebook pages of the divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry, and Nature Preserves.
“Every year more than 10,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties,” a news release stated. “Hoosiers can connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.”
To find out how to help DNR properties and become part of DNR’s volunteer family, go online to on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or contact a local DNR property to learn more.
A complete list of programs for April 17 to 23 is at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
For more information or questions about volunteering for DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
