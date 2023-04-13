Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Health fair set for April 22
WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation, Bowen Center, the City of Warsaw, Robert Weed, Grace College, and Maple Leaf Farms, will provide free health screenings and vaccinations at NIHHC’s Health Fair April 22 from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m.
The fair will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 225 Gilliam Drive, a news release stated. Kosciusko County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health are sponsoring COVID-19 and flu shots, and Walmart will provide vision screenings.
To help address transportation needs, NIHHC will distribute a $25 gas gift card to all those who receive a COVID-19 or flu shot. Community members will also receive education on their health screening results. NIHHC’s bilingual trained volunteers and staff, including certified community health workers, will be available to help community members understand their results and determine next steps.
To learn more about NIHHC’s programs and services, call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit www.nihhc.com. NIHHC’s bilingual COVID-19 hotline is 574-206-3938. Visit NIHHC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nihhc.elkhart.indiana/ has to-date information on activities.
Educational program set for May 10
GOSHEN — “Smartphone & Tablet Basics” will be offered May 10 at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34, Suite E.
This free program will be about two hours long, a news release stated, and will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health and Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
Participants will need to bring their smartphone and/or tablet with them to engage in hands-on practice.
“If you have an Apple device, please bring your Apple ID log in and password with you,” the release added. “Feel free to come with questions about your device.”
Register in advance by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.
Free shred day set for April 22
FORT WAYNE — BBB Serving Northern Indiana will host a free Shred Day April 22.
Drive-up document shredding will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot off Coliseum Blvd, 4000 Parnell Ave., a news release stated. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the trucks are filled.
The event is free, though a minimum $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged. BBB’s Charitable & Educational Foundation is a recognized 501c(3) that provides education to consumers and business leaders. Programs include Annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics, Students of Integrity Scholarships, Shredding events and Scam Awareness and Avoidance programs.
BBB Serving Northern Indiana invites the public to bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded on-site. Binders and cardboard cannot be accepted but staples, CDs, and floppy disks can be shredded.
Suggested documents to shred include:
Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old
Paid utility bills more than a month old
Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations
ATM receipts
Tax documents more than seven years old
The event is also sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Global Paving & Asphalt, Classic Hits 101.7 WLDE, and Three Rivers Barricade.
To learn more, visit bbb.org.