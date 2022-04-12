NIHHC to host community event
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition will host a Thank You Brunch and Community Resilience event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St.
The event is designed to celebrate the resilience shown by community members during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.nihhc.com or call 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD.
Purdue Extension hosting safety class
WARSAW — Purdue Extension Kosciusko County will host a one-day ServSafe Food Manager Class and Examination May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This class will take place at the Kosciusko County Justice Building at 121 N. Lake St., according to a news release.
The ServSafe program provides food safety training, exams and educational materials to food service managers, the release stated. Students can earn the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification accredited by the American National Standards Institute-Conference for Food Protection.
Cost for the full class, exam and textbook is $165, if registered before April 22 and additional options, including exam only, are available. Visit https://cvent.me/rvP0RE (link is case sensitive) for registration, cost information and additional dates.
For more information or to request an accommodation, contact Purdue Extension Kosciusko County at 574-372-2340 or email franks8@purdue.edu.
Merit board cancels meeting
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office originally scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The next scheduled meeting has been set for May 12 at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Zoning petitions to be considered
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider the zoning petitions identified on the attached Exhibit A during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. April 18.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, according to a news release.
Genealogists to meet April 21
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting April 21 at 1 p.m. in the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St.
Larry App will present a montage of short videos from stories he has preserved over the last few years, including the backstory of each, according to a news release. The videos will feature local people and illustrate the importance of story preservation.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are recommended. Visit elkhartcogensoc.org for more information.
Purdue Alumni Club to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The annual dinner meeting for the Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County, which includes LaGrange County, will take place April 29 at Meadow Valley Golf Club, 57600 Ind. 13.
“Boiler Bucks,” a silent auction and raffles are set, with proceeds set to go to a scholarship fund which benefits local students to attend a Purdue school, according to a news release. Social hour and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., dinner and cash bar at 6 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m. John Sautter, host of the men’s visiting basketball teams, will share stories at the event as well.
The cost is $30 per person, the release added. Those interested should send a reservation with their name, address, how many will attend and check to Purdue Club of Elkhart County Foundation, P.O. Box 382, Goshen. April 22 is the last day reservations can be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.