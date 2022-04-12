Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm with gusty winds overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.