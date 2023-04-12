Finance meeting canceled
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council Finance meeting that was scheduled for today at Elkhart County Administration Building has been canceled.
Tax application deadline Dec. 31
GOSHEN — New Real Estate Tax deductions applications, for the 2022 taxes payable in 2023, must be completed and dated by Dec. 31 and filed with the Elkhart County Auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5, 2024.
The only deductions that need to be filed are NEW purchases, if one has moved into the home, or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction, such as being recently married, etc., a news release stated.
Contact the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office via email at elkhartcountyauditor@elkhartcounty.com to determine if applying is necessary.
Some of the various deductions available include homestead, mortgage, over 65, over 65 circuit breaker, disability, blind and disabled veterans. Anyone who is applying for a new homestead deduction will need to have the last five digits of their Social Security number and their Indiana driver’s license for then or their spouse even if both are not in title.
For a complete list of deductions and the requirements of eligibility, visit either www.elkhartcountyindiana.com or the Department of Local Government Finance at www.in.gov/dlfg.
Flower sale wrapping up
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H’ers are wrapping up their annual flower sale.
The geranium plants are available in red, pink and white and cost $1.50 each, and they have been started from seed and will be in 4-inch pots, a news release stated.
4-H’ers are also selling hanging baskets. This year’s 10-inch basket will be made up of: (3) Tropical Rose Sun Patiens with variegated leaves and (1) Purple Lady Iresine which will cascade over the edge of the basket. These plants will do their best in full to partial sun. The cost is $15 each.
Plants will be delivered to the 4-H’ers April 26 and distributed by them shortly thereafter, the release added.
If those who wish to place orders have not been contacted by a 4-H’er and would like to purchase some geraniums, or baskets order may be placed online at https://elk-co-4h.square.site. Orders made online must be picked up April 26 between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.
Bird language workshop April 20
NEW PARIS — Elkhart County Parks will be hosting a Bird Language Lessons outdoor workshop.
The free program will take place April 20, from 1-3 p.m. at Baintertown Park in River Preserve County Park, 67380 Ind. 29, a news release stated.
“From predicting when a hawk is about to fly overhead to finding a warbler hidden in the bushes, learn the secret language of birds in this “ears-on” class that will teach you the behavior behind the calls, and how to ID species by their sound,” the release added.
The program is free and open to ages 8+. Registration is required. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Genealogical society to meet April 20
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. April 20 at the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St.
The meeting program will be a webinar on the value of land records, including private land claims, federal and state patents, and deeds.
“Learn how records are structured, where they are housed, how to order them, and the various indexes that exist for federal, state, and local levels,” a news release stated.
The meeting is free and open to the public.