Poll worker training sessions scheduled
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board has scheduled poll worker training sessions for the 2022 Mid-Term Primary Election.
Training for specific positions will take place at the dates, times and location indicated below, according to a news release.
SUPERVISORS
- April 21 (Thursday) at 6 p.m.
- April 22 (Friday) at 2 p.m.
- April 23 (Saturday) at 10 a.m.
CLERKS
- April 11 (Monday) at 6 p.m.
- April 12 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.
- April 12 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m.
- April 13 (Wednesday) at 9 a.m.
- April 13 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.
- April 22 (Friday) at 9 a.m.
- April 23 (Saturday) at 10 a.m.
FACILITATORS
- April 14 (Thursday) at 2 p.m.
- April 18 (Monday) at 2 p.m.
- April 19 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.
- April 19 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m.
- April 20 (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
All sessions will take place at the County Office Building, 117 N. 2nd St., Room 104, Goshen.
Anyone interested in working at a vote center should contact the county Republican or Democratic Party: for the Democratic Party, Chad Crabtree at 574-607-3241 or chad@alumni.iu.edu, or at 574-596-6750 or elkcodem@gmail.com; for the Republican Party, Dan Holtz at 574-238-6239 or danholtz@troyerproducts.com or dan.elkhartgop@gmail.com.
After contacting the appropriate political party, vote center board members are required to sign-up for training, as space is limited and training sessions are job specific, the release added. Hands-on training will be included on the electronic poll-book. Call voter registration to sign up at 535-6770 or 535-6774 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Per county ordinance, vote center board members are paid as follows: Supervisors, $150 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training; Facilitators $110 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training (democratic facilitator who returns to counting center with a supervisor earns an extra $5); and clerks, $110 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training.
Poll workers MUST attend training, sign-in at a training session and work the full day at the polls on Election Day to receive the training allowance, the release added.
Health care lunch event set for April 26
WARSAW — The Live Well Kosciusko Cancer Coalition will be hosting a free luncheon April 26 at the K21 Health Services Pavilion, 1515 Provident Dr., Warsaw, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and survivorship in Kosciusko County will be the topics discussed, according to a news release.
Speakers from the Indiana Department of Health and Indiana Cancer Consortium will be sharing updated cancer statistics for Indiana and Kosciusko County, the importance of early detection in cancer treatment, The Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, and The Indiana Cancer Control Plan.
Tickets are free and include a catered lunch, the release added.
County planning commission set to meet April 26
GOSHEN — A special meeting of the Elkhart County Planning Commission will take place at 6 p.m. April 26.
The meeting will take place in rooms 104, 106 and 108 of the county administration building at 117 N. Second St., and the topic will be multiple amendments to the text of the Elkhart County Zoning Ordinance.
“The geographic area to which the amendments to the text of the Elkhart County Zoning Ordinance applies is all lands within Elkhart County, including all the Townships: Cleveland, Osolo, Washington, York, Baugo, Concord, Jefferson, Middlebury, Olive, Harrison, Elkhart, Clinton, Locke, Union, Jackson, and Benton, but excluding the jurisdictions of the City of Goshen, the City of Elkhart, and the Town of Nappanee,” a news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.