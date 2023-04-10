Truck & Tractor tickets on sale
GOSHEN — Truck & Tractor Pull tickets for the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair are officially on sale.
Three sessions of Pro Pulling League will take place July 26-27, including a return of the Super Semis, a news release stated.
Tickets are availabe for purchase at 4HFair.org.
April library events continue
WAKARUSA — April events are continuing at the The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Create Kindness will take place April 20 at 6 p.m. with reading of the picture book “The Gnome In Your Home,” by Susan S. Johnston.
“Create your families very own gnome who will sit in your home and remind you of ways to show kindness,” a news release stated. “An age appropriate ‘gnome’ craft will also be available for everyone as well as take home RAK (random acts of kindness) cards to challenge your family.”
Registration is required for this event, which is open to families of all ages. One parent or caretaker must accompany each family.
“Five Peas in the Pod” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how each pea has a mission, one more important than the rest.
To learn more visit https://wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Veterans resource fair set for April 15
FORT WAYNE — The Veterans Administration Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a series of PACT Act Town Halls and Resource Fair, including one at the Fort Wayne campus, Fort Wayne campus, 2121 Lake Ave., April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives will be onsite to answer questions about eligibility & enrollment, toxic exposure screening, information on filing claims.
“The law empowers VA to provide generations of veterans, and their survivors, with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve,” a news release stated.
To schedule a toxic exposure screening appointment, please call 800-360-8387 Ext. 74259
Any veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.
Housing meeting set for April 21
KENDALLVILE — Housing will be the topic of a meeting at the Community Learning Center Auditorium, 401 E. Diamond St., April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
Stakeholders including housing developers, bankers and lenders, real estate professionals, local government officials, social service agencies, employers, and others interested in helping to guide the development of a Noble County housing strategy are encouraged to attend, a news release stated.
The Housing Symposium of Noble County will bring together stakeholders and the Housing Resource Hub, a partner of Be Noble Inc., to review and discuss a report on Noble County’s housing market potential to help determine what types of housing are needed most.
“Local leaders will participate in a panel discussion and take questions from symposium participants to address barriers to success and ways to move forward,” the release added. “Be Noble is also seeking the participation of attendees willing to share their “housing dreams” for Noble County via brief video interviews. Recordings will be made immediately after the symposium and be used in promotional initiatives to attract developers to Noble County’s communities.”
Be Noble hopes to see representation from every corner of Noble County at the symposium to help ensure every opportunity to identify potential catalyst sites for housing development can be explored. Registration is free and requested. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more detailed information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3ZpWVLc or call 260-636-3800.
To learn more, www.noblecountyedc.com/housing.