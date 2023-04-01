Fruit growers meeting April 18
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension will be hosting a tree fruit grower meeting April 18 at Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard, 19498 C.R. 38, on Goshen’s south side.
The program will start at 6 p.m. with a fruit tree pruning demonstration and discussion in the orchard. At dusk, the meeting will move indoors, where the focus will shift to disease, insect and general management of tree fruit.
While the meeting is free of charge, there will be publications on fruit tree management available on site. The recently updated version of the Purdue’s publication Midwest Fruit Tree Growers Guide will be available for $15, and ID-146 Managing Fruit in the Backyard Orchard will be available for $1.
Private Pesticide Applicators can receive PARP credit towards their license renewal for $10. Those wanting PARP credit should gather in the packing shed at 5:30 p.m. for additional training. The general public should gather at the market before 6 p.m.
No reservations are required. This meeting is sponsored by Purdue Extension in cooperation with the Kercher family and Sunrise Orchards. To learn more, visit kerchersorchard.com.
Black Pine gears up for baseball
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced it is part of the Fort Wayne TinCaps season
Black Pine will be the featured community organization of the April 30 game, a news release stated. Staff and Black Pine Volunteers will be at the Community Corner Kiosk, presented by Fort Financial during the game to answer questions and accept donations for the sanctuary. A representative from Black Pine will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There will also be PA announcements and a special video before the game about the sanctuary.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps are a Minor League Baseball team of the Midwest League and the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Home games are played at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps will be playing the Great Lakes Loons, who are the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:05 p.m. The game is also a postgame autograph day.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be donating a portion of ticket sales to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary when purchased through a special link www.tincapstickets.com/group/event/BlackPine by midnight April 14. Tickets are $12 and located in section 114, along the third base line.
April is National Safe Digging Month
MERRILLVILLE — In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has shared results from the Common Ground Alliance national survey revealing that 74% of U.S. homeowners plan to dig on their property this year. Of those who are planning projects, more than 49.3 million Americans will put themselves and their communities at risk by not contacting 811 before digging.
Thousands of buried utilities are damaged each year due to digging activities. Safe Digging Month serves a reminder to homeowners and contractors that digging without knowing the approximate location
When it comes to excavating safely, health and safety must come first. Contacting 811 is free. Dial 811 on your device or visit Indiana811.org at least two full business days before digging. After initial contact of 811, professional locators will arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. Each color of paint and/or flag represents a unique type of underground utility. The color code guide can tell you which colors indicate which type of utility and where to avoid digging. The utility flags may be removed once the project is fully complete.
Visit Indiana811.org and NIPSCO.com/811 for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.