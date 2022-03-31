Mobile food truck ordered closed by county
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Health Department announced Thursday that on March 19 a mobile food truck named Hay Huey was found operating without a Retail Food Establishment License issued by the Elkhart County Health Department.
Additionally, the business was advertising its operations on social media, according to an ECHD news release. The business was ordered to cease all food service operations and shall remain closed until the facility is in 100% compliance with Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements Title 410 lAC 7-24, which involves sanitation requirments, from the Indiana State Department of Health and Elkhart County Food Service Ordinance #2005-322.
Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline, encourages students to file ASAP
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to April 18. The state’s original deadline of April 15 is a state holiday and state offices will be closed. Financial aid funding will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis following the April 18 extension. Students and families should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible to ensure maximum financial aid consideration, state officials stated in a press release.
Students need to complete the federal form to be eligible for most financial aid. State financial aid programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship and the Workforce Ready Grant require students to have a current FAFSA on file in order to maintain their scholarship and grant funding.
The Commission’s eight outreach members will be hosting additional FAFSA events around the state. A calendar of events is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org. The Commission’s outreach members are available by phone and email. Reach INvestEd any time at 317-715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
School board to host executive session
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 5 p.m. prior to the regularly scheduled meeting April 14.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, according to a news release.
Green cleaning program set for April 21
GOSHEN — "Green Cleaning: Make Your Home Healthy," presented by Annetta Jones, is being offered later this month by Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
This program is being offered in-person April 21 at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34 East.
"Green cleaning products and natural cleaners are a smart way to clean your home in a safe, non-toxic way," a news release stated. "By using less toxic ingredients, you can create your own handmade cleaning products."
Those who want to take part in the program should register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. For reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-533-0554 by April 11.
