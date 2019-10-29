Annual New Paris Halloween event tonight
NEW PARIS — New Paris Lions Club will hold its annual Halloween event today at the New Paris Elementary School, 18665 C.R. 46.
The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will feature costume contests in categories including pirates and bad guys, hobos and beggars, cartoon characters, pretty girls, monsters and mummies, witches and goblins, clowns and funny people and a miscellaneous group.
Goshen Health hosts groundbreaking for expansion
GOSHEN — Goshen Health will celebrate the start of construction on a four-story patient tower during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. The public is welcome to attend the free event, which will take place outside the north entrance to the hospital.
“We are building the future of health care to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “Not only will this facility provide tremendous long-term value for our region, it will advance the medical services and care we provide for generations to come.”
The new tower is expected to open in the fall of 2022 and will include large, private-patient rooms with space for visitors and medical technology.
During the 30-minute program, colleagues from Goshen Health and members of the Goshen Health board of directors will deliver remarks. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is also scheduled to speak at the event.
Free trolley fares on Election Day
GOSHEN — The Interurban Trolley will provide free public transit rides on Election Day to help residents reach several polling sites. The trolley will operate during its normal hours from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the Interurban Trolley information office will be closed.
In addition, free rides will also be provided by Transpo, but only on the buses that operate on the Yellow Line. Regular fares will be charged on all other Transpo routes.
Interurban Trolley Access Riders who have ADA cards may ride free to any destination on Election Day, as a comparable service benefit.
Goshen polling locations served by the Interurban Trolley include Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, (on Red Line); and Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd., (on Red Line).
The Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen, (on Red Line) in Dunlap also will be available.
Route information can be obtained by calling 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Ninth Street corridor opening ceremony set
GOSHEN — The grand opening of the Ninth Street Corridor Bike and Pedestrian Trail will take place at 11 a.m. Friday with a ceremony and community bike ride at Water Tower Park, Plymouth Avenue at Ninth Street. The event is open to the public.
According to a news release from Goshen city officials, the Ninth Street Corridor runs through a mix of residential and industrial properties in the heart of the city. Efforts to revitalize the corridor started more than a decade ago with the cleaning of brownfields along Ninth Street. The Goshen Redevelopment Commission worked with a steering committee composed of residents and business owners in the area to come up with an action plan around its revitalization. The new trail connects Goshen College to the downtown area, branching out to Parkside Elementary, Goshen High School and Chandler Elementary, with numerous businesses in between.
The community will gather at the park for a short program starting around 11:15 a.m. An overview of the project and words from the redevelopment commission and members of council districts the Ninth Street corridor runs through will be shared. A short bike ride will take participants to College Avenue and then back to Water Tower Park.
The bike ride will be canceled if there is inclement weather and the ceremony will be held inside the Parks and Recreation offices, 524 E. Jackson St.
