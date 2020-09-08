Annual Michiana Out of the Darkness Experience set
GOSHEN — The second annual Michiana Out of the Darkness Experience, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Indiana Chapter, gift bag pickup will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Shanklin Park near the baseball fields. Volunteers will wear masks.
The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025, event officials announced in a news release recently.
Participants are encouraged to walk the trail on their own after receiving their gift bag while practicing social distancing and local health guidelines. Participants are asked to share walk photos with hashtags #MichianaOOTD and #TogetherToFightSuicideMichiana.
”In the era of COVID-19, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide,” officials stated in the news release. “Michiana residents will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.”
“Suicide touches one in five American families,” Stephen Gray, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Indiana Chapter Volunteer & Michiana Walk chairman, stated. “By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going.”
The Michiana Out of the Darkness Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. Many local businesses have donated or sponsored Michiana Out of the Darkness Experience including Goshen Parks & Recreation, Bowen Center, and Elkhart County Health Department.
To donate or join the event, visit www.afsp.org/michiana
Patriot Day is Friday at Ruthmere Museum
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum and the Havilah Beardsley House will observe Patriot Day by giving out miniature American flags to each visitor with their tour Friday.
In addition, all veterans will be admitted free that day, Ruthmere officials announced recently in a news release. Local historian and reenactor Terry Trimmer will be at the Havilah Beardsley House of Ruthmere Campus from 1 to 3 p.m. wearing his Continental Army uniform to educate visitors on the original purpose and history behind Patriot Day that is now celebrated as an annual National Holiday.
The 2020 Patriotic Program Series is sponsored by the Elkhart Rotary Club.
The museum will be open for normal hours at both locations, with tours on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and the last tour of the day at 3 p.m. Advanced tour reservations are encouraged, otherwise open tour slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors should arrive at least 10 minutes before the time of the tour or reservations will be forfeited. All visitors and docent tour guides are required to wear face coverings while on tour.
For more information, call the Ruthmere Museum at 574-264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org.
Bug month celebrated at county parks
The Elkhart County Parks invites insect enthusiasts looking for a little adventure to celebrate bug month, which includes events to highlight a new activity each week, from catching and releasing insects for close observation to sketching a moth.
Weekly activities will be highlighted on the Elkhart County Parks’ Facebook and Instagram (@elkhartcountyparks). Participants are encouraged to share their experiences using the hashtag #bugmonth2020 (just make sure the posts are public in the account settings).
Week 1, which runs now through Friday, includes the Bashful Bug Scavenger Hunt. Clues will be given on the Elkhart County Parks’ social media pages to help participants find the hidden bugs in the park. Then, snap photos of the bugs to win a pollinator-friendly plant. Bugs will be hidden at Ox Bow County Park through Friday.
Week 2 is Monarch Mania from Saturday through Sept. 18, which includes a Monarch Butterfly-tagging class Saturday (registration required), followed by more monarch mania on the Elkhart County Parks’ social media pages. Posts will include interactive activities, digital resources, and ideas on how to give Monarch Butterflies a helping hand.
Week 3 is Parks for Pollinators Bioblitz from Sept. 19 to 25. Using the iNaturalist app, participants can join thousands of people across the nation in finding and documenting pollinators and their favorite plants. At the park or in their backyard, participants can be a part of the National Recreation and Park Association project with the hashtag #parks4pollinators.
Week 4, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, is Insect Inspirations, which lets partipants get in touch with their creative sides. Whether it’s a photo, painting, sculpture, or sketch, send in bug-themed creations. For insect inspiration, visit the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page.
More information on Bug Month activities is available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
