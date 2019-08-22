Animal adoptions at Ligonier Tractor Supply
LIGONIER — On Saturday, Ligonier Tractor Supply Co. will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration. As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Ligonier community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups. Participating local organizations that will be on site include:
• Noble County Humane Society
• The Pet Social – Dog Trainer & Kennel
• 4-H Township Clubs
In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy pet adoption, animal training, dog wash and bake sale.
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Ligonier rescues and shelters.
Out Here with Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.
The store is located at 905 Lincolnway South. Contact the store staff at 260-894-3096 for more information or details about participating in Saturday’s pet adoption.
For advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow.
Cemetery walk free to public
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library will host its 13th annual Cemetery Walk 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8. Open to the public free of charge, this living history event is sponsored by the library’s Local History and Genealogy Center.
During the cemetery walk, the library staff will conduct guided walking tours through North Webster Cemetery where re-enactors will be stationed throughout portraying individuals who are buried there. As the re-enactors tell their life stories, visitors will learn about local history through the lives of ordinary people.
The 2019 Cemetery Walk will remember Calvin Nine (1887-1976) portrayed by Gary Earnhart; Dr. Benjamin F. Kuhn (1869-1950) portrayed by Victor LaBarbera; John and Margaret Fancil Fidler (1827-1910/1832-1892) portrayed by Matt and Ashley Pulley; Ruby Lewallen Shock (1908-2005) portrayed Deborah Shock Conner; Iliff Valentine (1913-1993) portrayed by Forrest Boesenberg; and Benjamin J.. Johnson (1798-1893) portrayed by Todd Lucas. Researching these people were Cindy Keirn, Rebecca Pressler Kristi Rhodes and Helen Leitch.
Tours begin at the North Webster Library, located at 301 N. Main St., leaving every 10 minutes between 1 and 3 p.m. to walk the short distance to the nearby cemetery. Golf cart shuttles will be available for people who have difficulty walking. The Friends of the Library organization will furnish free refreshments inside the library while patrons wait for their tour to begin or after their tour ends. The cemetery walk will take place rain or shine.
For more information, contact Local History and Genealogy Center Director Beth Smith, at 574-834-7122 ext. 205.
Lions to host cornhole tourney
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will be hosting its annual cornhole tournament on Third Street at 2 p.m. Sept. 1 during the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival. Registration is $25 before this Saturday and $35 after Sunday and before 1 p.m. Sept. 1. For registration or more information, contact Mel Coyle at 574-518-0721.
