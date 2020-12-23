Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Occasional rain and wind. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional rain and wind. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.