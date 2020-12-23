Alvarez named volunteer of the year
GOSHEN — The Goshen Chamber of Commerce awarded Centier Bank assistant branch manager Michel Alvarez as its Volunteer of the Year at its Annual Meeting in early December.
In the announcement, the Chamber recognized Alvarez for championing the business community in a year where attending events, functions and activities were not possible. Alvarez stood out among the other nominees largely because of her coordination and leadership of 32 ambassadors in her role as the Chair of the Ambassador Team, Chamber officials stated in a news release.
“Our Chamber Ambassador, and Volunteer of the Year, did an incredible job of adjusting to our circumstances and overcoming what many would have viewed as challenges,” the chamber announcement read.
Throughout the past year, Alvarez attended ribbon-cutting events, and spoke on behalf of the Goshen Chamber at various activities. She led ambassador meetings; joined weekly surprise patrol events, where she thanked different chamber members for their efforts; attended groundbreaking ceremonies; and volunteered at the chamber’s annual golf outing, which was sponsored by Centier Bank. Alvarez also presented the Member of the Month awards on behalf of the chamber.
“Volunteering to me means that I am part of the growing change and success of Goshen,” Alvarez explained. “I am grateful to be able to serve our community, and to work at a company that values having a servant’s heart. I cannot express the rewarding feeling I have serving and contributing to the success of our business community and representing my place of work, Centier Bank, while doing so.”
Annual seed swap to be held virtually
WOLF LAKE — Gardeners and plant enthusiasts in the Michiana region are invited to Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College's third annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap. This year's event will be held virtually the week of Jan. 11.
There will be three days of educational virtual presentations that lead up to a live presentation, presenter Q&A and breakout sessions the morning of Jan. 16 on Zoom, organizers announced recently.
The educational event is for residents in the region to exchange or acquire seeds, learn about seed-saving techniques and gardening practices and network with other gardeners. It is intended for everyone — from first-time gardeners to experienced growers.
“A seed swap supports the biodiversity of crops grown in our region. Exchanging seeds helps us to create a ‘living seed bank’ of vegetables, grains, flowers and herbs that are regionally adapted to our area,” John Sherck, a local seed grower and swap contributor, said.
This year’s virtual event will include prerecorded presentations released on Merry Lea’s Facebook page and website at 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 13 and 15. The talks include an introduction to seed saving for beginners, the history of heritage corn and its current varieties in the Michiana region, and more.
On Jan. 16, there will be multiple sessions held on Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the news release.
Stephen Silverbear McComber, traditional Mohawk elder and seedkeeper, will deliver a live presentation on indigenous seedkeeping. There will be a Q&A session with McComber, followed by breakout rooms to discuss questions and insights about each weekday presentation topic.
Participants can stay for the entire duration of Saturday’s events or pick and choose which sessions they would like to join. Viewers may also move from one breakout room to another as desired.
A seed exchange spreadsheet will be shared and explained for those who want to exchange seeds of interest. Because the 2021 seed swap is taking place virtually, the event will feature a way of collecting and browsing seed requests and offers online. Participants will be able to connect with other gardeners individually to arrange for seed exchanges or sales.
This event is free and open to the public. Register for the Saturday sessions online at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/michianaseedswap. More information on the presentations and schedule can be found at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page.
For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, email merrylea@goshen.edu or call 260-799-5869.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.