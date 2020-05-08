Albion Fire Department to hold fish fry
ALBION — The Albion Fire Department's annual fish fry will be held June 10 at the fire station, 210 Fire Station Drive.
A decades-long fundraising tradition for the AFD, the event is normally held on the Wednesday of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival. Although the festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFD members decided to go ahead with their event, taking precautions and on a limited basis, officials state in a recent news release.
This year’s fish fry will be a take-out event to avoid having a large number of people gathered, so it will not be all-you-can-eat. Officials also stated that the menu has changed due to a shortage of meat.
The change also means prices haven’t been set yet, but will be announced soon, as will the times of the event.
Work begins on Family Christian Development Center
NAPPANEE — Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce and R. Yoder Construction will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the new Family Christian Development Center location, 107 E. Marion St.
The project consists of a 1,200-square-foot building addition, along with 3,000-square-foot renovated space. The completed project will include new offices, exam rooms, retail store space, food pantry and storage, along with restrooms.
“This will be a great move for FCDC to accommodate their growth as they expand their reach and services,” Jason Yoder, president of R. Yoder Construction, said. “They do such an outstanding job serving our community and we are proud to partner with them on this project.”
MACOG board to meet via YouTube
The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Due to public health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a virtual meeting only.
Members of the public are invited to view the meeting live on YouTube using the link https://youtu.be/QrYqCdNz-2U. To add public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda, email macogdir@macog.com.
Local student completes cross-cultural experience
HARRISONBURG, Virginia — Tarynn Clark, of Goshen, completed a cross-cultural experience recently in Guatemala and Colombia during the spring 2020 semester with Eastern Mennonite University.
Twenty students completed the cross cultural study in Guatemala and Colombia and Washington Community Scholars’ Center during the semester. Each semester program includes 15 semester hours of credit taken as five courses. The experience integrates course content through analysis and experiential learning. Semester programs include locations abroad and in Washington, D.C., at the WCSC.
DNR: dead fish during spawning season is natural
As water bodies warm and receive more hours of sunlight, Hoosiers may begin to notice more dead fish floating on them. This is a natural occurrence, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Warmer water temperatures are triggering spawning activity for many of Indiana’s native fish species, officials state in a recent news release. The timing and length of spawning periods varies between species and also among fish of different sizes within a species. These activities require a lot of energy and can weaken fish, leaving them susceptible to secondary infections from diseases or parasites that can lead to their demise. Spawning activities can last for weeks, and large numbers of fish can die during that time; however, these events are rarely substantial enough to have a lasting effect on the species’ population.
Any die-off is typically a single-species event, because each species spawns during a different time period, although some overlap can occur. Natural die-offs can even benefit some populations of species. For example, a die-off event can reduce populations that have reached unsustainable numbers. Normally, older and weaker fish of a single species are the ones affected.
Find more information on fish die-offs in the Indiana Fish Pond Management guide at wildlife.IN.gov/3614.htm.
