60 and older eligible for vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 60 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.
Due to limited vaccine supplies nationally, Indiana has prioritized healthcare workers, first responders and those who are most vulnerable in its vaccine rollout. Individuals age 60 and older account for more than 22% of the state’s population but 64% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3% of the deaths.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccines become available, state officials said.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation, officials said. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers platforms, not through the state centralized system.
MAGA group to meet
GOSHEN — A MAGA meeting will take place at Republican Headquarters, 106 S. Main St., Goshen, at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to organizers, all are welcome to join the MAGA movement. The meeting will allow people to get connected and be active with others “to make lasting change in our communities,” the release reads.
For more information, email Lori Arnold Arnolds98@comcast.net.
Middlebury library reopens
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Public Library officials announced the library has reopened.
The public is required to wear facemasks, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate, library officials stated in a news release. If needed, masks will be provided. In the interest of public safety, no seating or children’s computers will be available.
New hours are: Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the first two Mondays in March the library will be closed for updates to its systems and building.
Lego Club on Zoom: The library’s next Lego Club is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Lego Club is a time to build Legos together and share with friends. It’s social as it is educational, and is for children ages 5 through fifth grade. People should register on the library’s homepage’s Event Calendar, https://www.mdy.lib.in.us/
Craft Club on Zoom: Make “Duct Tape Shamrocks” at the library’s next Craft Club March 4 at 4 p.m. This program is open to children in grades three through eight. Kits are available for pickup at the library. Register on the library’s homepage’s Event Calendar.
View this Craft Club on the library’s Facebook Events page starting March 5.
Story Time on Zoom: This group meets Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and is for children of all ages who are at home. Programs include rhymes, songs, fun and books. Register on the library’s online Event Calendar to receive a link.
