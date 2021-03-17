2nd District elects officers
PLYMOUTH — The Indiana 2nd Congressional District Democratic Party met virtually on Saturday for its quadrennial reorganizational meeting to elect officers of the Central Committee.
Democratic county chairs and vice chairs reelected Michelle Livinghouse as their district chair for 2021-2025 term. She was first elected by a caucus in February 2020 filling a vacancy left by Bryan Tanner. Prior to district chair Livinghouse has served as vice chair for the 2nd district and Democratic chair for Marshall County.
Also elected were Vice Chair Chad Harris of Wabash, Secretary Chad Crabtree of Elkhart, and Treasurer James Gardner of Goshen.
“I am excited to bring new energy and activism to the 2nd District Democratic Party,” said Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party. “I encourage others across the 10 counties to join us in helping to elect Democrats so we can raise the minimum wage, increase public teacher salaries, protect Indiana’s environment and invest in high paying quality jobs,”
Livinghouse and Harris will serve on the State Central Committee and will elect the next chair of the Indiana Democratic Party Saturday.
Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District comprises the counties of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Fulton, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and Wabash.
For more information, go online to facebook.com/2ndDistrictDems.
Turkey hunt signups happening
INDIANAPOLIS — Youth hunters may apply for reserved turkey hunts during the special youth wild turkey hunting season on Department of Natural Resources properties now through March 26. Local participating Fish & Wildlife Areas include: Pigeon River and Tri-County.
The youth turkey season is April 17-18. Youth hunters who are under age 18 on the day of the hunt are eligible to apply. A limit will be placed on the number of youth hunters allowed to hunt a respective property on each hunting day in order to improve the quality of hunts for participants, according to information provided by the DNR. Interested hunters or an adult representing them must register in person or by phone during the normal office hours for the property they wish to hunt. Hunters are limited to registering for one property.
To register a youth for one of the hunts, the following information is needed: hunter's name, type of license and license number, date(s) for which applying, mailing address, phone number, and parent or guardian’s name, address and phone number.
A drawing will take place March 31 at properties where the number of registered hunters exceeds the spots available. A youth hunter may be drawn for either one or both hunt days, depending on the number of applicants, the news release reads. All applicants will be notified of drawing results by mail.
Turkey hunting hours for DNR properties are one-half hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. Youth hunters who are selected for a hunt may check in at any time each day until the end of legal hunting hours for that property. Properties will not have a daily "no-show" drawing. Hunters interested in possible unfilled quotas at a property should call that property for more information before arriving.
Applicants must possess a 2021 Youth Consolidated Hunting & Trapping License, a 2021 Non-Resident Youth Spring Turkey License with a gamebird habitat stamp privilege, or a Lifetime Comprehensive Hunting License. Apprentice hunting licenses of the types named above also may be used.
Youth hunters can take a bearded or male wild turkey. The youth must be accompanied by someone 18 or older. The youth hunter may use any legal shotgun, bow and arrow, or crossbow. The adult accompanying the youth hunter must not possess a firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow while in the field. The accompanying adult must be licensed if they are assisting by calling or if the youth is using an apprentice license.
Find more information about reserved youth turkey hunts at wildlife.IN.gov/9713.htm. For property contact information, visit on.IN.gov/dfwproperties. To purchase a license, visit on.IN.gov/inhuntfish. For resources related to turkey hunting, including previous seasons’ harvest numbers, processing videos, safety tips and more, visit wildlife.IN.gov/8695.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.