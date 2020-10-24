2nd annual food-free Halloween event is today
ELKHART — The 2nd annual non-candy trunk or treat will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today in the parking lot next to the Elkhart Health & Aquatics, 200 E. Jackson Blvd. The event is accessible via Pacific Street, according to organizer Jamie Stuck.
The event is being coordinated by Stuck, of Bristol, in honor of her 5-year-old son who has multiple severe food allergies, as well as other children who have medical issues such as diabetes or feeding tubes who cannot take part in the traditional trick or treat experience. The event is open to all children and families.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a contactless, drive-through event, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunks when in line.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MichianaFoodFreeTrunkorTreat.
Goshen Health offers low-carb diet webinar
GOSHEN — The Goshen Health THRIVE program will host a free webinar titled “Low-Carb Fad Diets: What Your Dietitian Wishes You Knew.” Justine Bender, dietetic intern, will take a look at some of today’s most popular low-carb diets, why people like them and what science says about how they impact our bodies for good and for bad.
The webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 3. A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. Any community member interested in learning more is encouraged to attend.
Participants must pre-register in order to receive a link to access the webinar. To register, go to https://goshenhealth.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_7pxRavXwRpa0 Cg7in7Bvzw. For more information or questions about the webinar, call 574-364-2496.
Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership awarded grant
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership recently received a grant in the amount of $105,875 from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to conduct several high-visibility enforcement campaigns designed to prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.
The funding was provided by the National Traffic Safety Highway Administration, as part of the state’s Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program, or CHIRP, according to partnership officials.
Officers are always watching for impaired and dangerous drivers, but certain times of the year, usually those associated with heavy drinking or substance abuse, come with additional risks and challenges, a news release states. The grant allows agencies to step up their efforts during those periods in order to maintain safety on the roadways of Elkhart County.
The funds will be used by the department to conduct overtime patrols and carry out several targeted enforcement campaigns throughout the year. Those include national mobilizations, such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket, as well as others developed and driven by the state, such as the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.
Although officers will be watching for all traffic violations during the enforcement periods, the campaigns mainly target dangerous, impaired or unrestrained drivers, and will occur during peak travel seasons and notorious drinking holidays, such as St. Patrick’s Day and Labor Day weekend.
“When it comes to traffic safety, zero fatalities is the only acceptable number,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. “Until we get to that point, we’ll continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reinforce just how important it is to buckle up, drive sober and follow the speed limit.”
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership includes the following agencies from Elkhart County: Elkhart City Police, Goshen City Police, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Nappanee Police Department, Bristol Police Department, and Wakarusa Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.