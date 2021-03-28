$110,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Bristol
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery players should check their tickets carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s estimated $110,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway No. 6664 located at 410 Vistula in Bristol. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Thursday, March 25 are: 3-7-29-31-39.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, according to information provided by Hoosier Lottery.
The last time a CA$H 5 jackpot win occurred was March 17, when a winning ticket worth $544,400 was sold in South Bend.
CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759. Overall Odds are 1 in 11.
Goshen City Council scheduled to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet for a special session at 6 p.m. this Tuesday.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84553977956 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is: 845 5397 7956.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom
- meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Food councils selected for Indiana Grown grant
INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana Local Food Network Inc. was recently awarded a Food Council Development Grant through Indiana Grown in the amount of $24,938.
The network represents Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
A food council is a community-based coalition created to build a stronger food system. According to information provided by Indiana Grown, much of the work done by these regional organizations aligns with Indiana Grown’s mission and benefits farmers and producers statewide.
“The awards announced today will help with the future success of food councils and the work they do for their communities,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. ”The Indiana Grown program has come so far in five years and its ability and willingness to give back to Hoosier communities speaks volumes. I cannot wait to see the tremendous impact made by these food councils.”
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their local food systems and are looking for ways to support it, the release reads. Indiana Grown’s goal in awarding these grants is to help regional food councils develop their infrastructure so Indiana farmers and producers have a greater market for their products, Indiana processors can utilize more Indiana grown products and more consumers learn the importance of buying Indiana grown products.
According to Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler grant awardees will demonstrate the major goals of Indiana Grown.
”This funding provided by Indiana Grown has the ability to increase market outlets for farmers and create new opportunities for community members to find locally grown food,” Kettler said. “I am looking forward to working with each of these councils to increase food processing, production and supply in their areas.”
Heather Tallman, Indiana Grown Program director, said this grant program was made possible due to COVID-19 causing the cancellation of many annual Indiana Grown events, which allowed for the redistribution of the program’s funds.
