Programs available at the Wakarusa Public Library
The Wakarusa Public Library offers a variety of virtual programming and activities for children (and adults) of all ages. Virtual programming takes place on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and the full monthly schedule is located on our website, www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events.
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites is offered on Facebook or YouTube Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7.
The new LEGO challenge is set for April 19. Participants can submit their photo by Thursday evening (specific instructions can be found online). On Friday all builds will be posted. Unlike the library’s in-house program, this virtual program is open to all ages.
“The Caterpillar’s Surprise” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear the happy spring of a caterpillar’s awareness of the bright new world around him.
Bristol Town Council to meet April 27
The Bristol Town Council will meet April 27, via Zoom at 7 p.m. To join the meeting will be livestreamed on Zoom.
The purpose of this hearing is to hear a resolution being presented by Great Lakes Lamination Inc.
At such meeting the Bristol Town Council shall take final action determining whether the qualifications for an Economic Revitalization Area have been met and shall confirm, modify and confirm, or rescind this resolution.
Free concerts offered at museum
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, in partnership with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony’s Brewing Company, and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, will be presenting a series of free outdoor concerts for the public to enjoy.
The monthly concerts will be held the fourth Thursday of each month from April through August from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on the campus of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum with music starting at 6. The first in the series will be held Thursday, April 29, and features Whoa, Man!, a group out of Fort Wayne, headed by long-time local musician, Sunny Taylor. Whoa, Man! celebrates iconic women of rock who have influenced generations.
The music line-up for the series includes Whoa, Man! on April 29, Addison Agen on May 27, Night to Remember on June 24, The Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 29, and Auburn’s own Big Caddy Daddy on Aug. 26. Attendees are encouraged to show off their cars and take blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
For more information visit www.automobilemuseum.org.
