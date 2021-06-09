GOSHEN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County is now participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all club members, 18 and younger, free of charge under a federal waiver that eliminates income eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County will operate the program at the following sites now through July 30:
- Goshen Club, 307 Crescent St., Goshen
- Middlebury Club, 56805 Northridge Drive, Middlebury
- Nappanee Club, 900 E. Centennial St., Nappanee
Snack and meal times will vary by site. Nappanee and Middlebury will serve breakfast and an afternoon snack. Goshen will serve lunch and an afternoon snack. The Elkhart club location will also serve lunch and a snack through a program provided by the Elkhart Community Schools.
For more information visit www.greatfutures.club.
