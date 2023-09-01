GOSHEN — Local boutiques and their models dazzled onlookers with their stylings during the First Fridays Fashion Show in Downtown Goshen.
The show featured The MAC, Kozahz Boutique, I M SHE, and Jules Boutique. Hair, makeup and accessories were provided by Salon J, T’s New You, and Fused 508.
All of these small businesses collaborated in presenting stylish clothing, accessories, modern hairstyles, and makeup looks to help transition from summer to fall.
The show had a range of boutiques all with different styles, but each boutique had the crowd in awe with their plaid and gingham jackets, a fall staple. Jeans were a big part of almost every outfit, with a combination of wide pants and the classic skinny jean. Distressed jeans as always made its way on the runway with lots of fine styles, some with a more modest rip effect.
The MAC, owned by Kylie Cleveland, opened its doors back in May. It had a selection of colorful numbers, mommy and me looks, dresses, and rompers that were styled tastefully for the Midwest weather. Cleveland opened the show with a bright pink jumpsuit and Hayden Neer in a bright green vest, a bold way to start the show.
I M SHE, a modern and modest clothing boutique owned by Barb Geigley, caught eyes with its perfect-length skirts that featured an elastic band for comfort. The boutique fashioned a corduroy floral jacket mixed with orange, pink and green hues that could be styled all season long in a variety of ways. It was worn by Kelsi and paired with a modest white skirt and black T-shirt.
Kozahz Boutique is one of newer boutiques in downtown Goshen, but it is also a progressive boutique that promotes upcycled and slow fashion. This boutique is run by a mother-daughter duo that believes that modest clothing does not have to be boring. Maria Flores, the mother of the duo, crocheted the flowers featured on the upcycled clothing that paid homage to those who stay resilient on a cloudy day, Ever Bloom.
The show ended with Jules Boutique, closing another show in their 18 years of being part of the downtown community. The boutique, run by Sydney Martinez, prides itself in its boho looks with toned-down colors that range from earthy and warm but also incorporating florals front time to time. The opening outfit worn by Angelica Diaz in a beige corduroy set drew praise from the crowd.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
This month’s First Fridays was a bit abbreviated in terms of location, running along Main Street primarily between Washington and Jefferson Streets. In addition to a number of food trucks, businesses and organizations such as Fused508, Green Oaks Goshen, Froggy 102.7 and others were represented with information booths and tables.
“We’ve had a lot of folks stop by,” said Paige Mayers, of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana, adding that her organization in now in its 50th year.
