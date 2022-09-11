GOSHEN — Local marching bands held their own in competition at Goshen High School Saturday.
Goshen did an exhibition show since they hosted the event.
OPEN CLASS
The Concord Marching Minutemen took first place in Class B with a score of 62.550. They also swept categories including best effect, best music and best visual.
Behind them in second was the Northridge Raider Band with a score of 59.100; Pride of Plymouth, 56.950; and New Prairie Marching Cougars, 52.100.
In Class A, Homestead Spartan Alliance Band took first and swept the categories. Their score was 68.250. Behind them were Carroll Charger Pride with a score of 66.150; Chesterton Trojan Guard, 62.500; and Elkhart High School Lions, 59.000.
NorthWood Red Regiment took the top spot in Class C with a score of 61.650. They also swept the categories. Coming in second was Fairfield Marching Pride with a score of 59.150; third was Knox, 51.500; and fourth was the Jimtown Marching Jimmies, 48.750.
In Class D, the Spirit of Triton earned the top spot with a score of 50.500 and they won Best Effect and Best Music. In second place was the Bremen Emerald Alliance, which had a score of 48.100, and earned Best Visual.
SCHOLASTIC CLASS
The Wawasee Marching Warrior Pride too the number one spot in Class B, with a score of 43.800 and the group swept the categories.
Coming in second was the Manchester Squire Band with a score of 41.700 and in third was the Heritage Marching Patriots with 36.550 points.
In Class A, Warsaw took first place with a score of 47.250, and they earned Best Effect and Best Visual.
In second place was the Snider Mighty Panther Marching Band with a score of 46.450. They also earned Best Music.
John Adams placed third with a score of 42.150 and Columbia City Marching Eagles took fourth with 39.950 points.