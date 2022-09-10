ELKHART — Can a mermaid help children discover the right pet for them? Local children’s author Judith L. Roth’s newest book suggests, maybe.
“Cadence and Kittenfish: A Mermaid Tale” will be released Tuesday. Cadence, a mermaid, discovers kittens and desperately wants one. But how can a mermaid have a pet kitten? Cats hate water! Through a series of problem-solving activities and goal-setting, Cadence is finally able to find the perfect pet for her, the “kittenfish,” a sea otter.
“I was brainstorming about when you’re a kid and you want a pet, sometimes you’re allergic or you live in an apartment and you can’t have one,” Roth explained. “It seemed like the hardest way to do that would be if you were a mermaid and you wanted a cat.”
A cat mom herself, “Cadence and Kittenfish” isn’t the first book about cats she’s written. Her collection includes “Serendipity & Me,” another book about the love of cats; “Goodnight, Dragons,” “Cups Held Out,” “Hiding Baby Moses,” and “Venetian Lullaby.” She’s also had a number of short stories produced in magazines such as Highlights magazine.
Roth has been an author since before she graduated from college, when she had her first poem accepted for publication in a magazine in the 1980s.
“I always had a lot more luck with poetry than I did with children’s fiction,” she said. “Poetry, for some reason, was easier.”
Regardless, she’s always loved children’s books.
“I love creating and that’s where a lot of my creative energy wants to go,” she said. “It’s very validating when you finally get an acceptance and a contract.”
Roth’s work is gaining traction, too. On Aug. 2, in the midst of production for the new book, Roth learned that her previous book, released April 27, 2021, made the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards shortlist. “Hiding Baby Moses” is a lyrical retelling of the Old Testament story of baby Moses being hidden from the Pharaoh, told from the perspective of his protective older sister, Miriam. There is even a song in the back of the book that Roth’s Miriam sings to baby Moses for a fully immersive experience for children, called “The Shelter of God’s Wings.” It was written by her and her husband Marc, and they’ve posted the song to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz50NugLtVs. Roth said she actually wrote the book several years ago, but as a religious book, it was difficult to find a publisher. Nonetheless, once the book came out, it was on of 40 books to make the shortlist, and one of six in the children’s category.
Roth, a former youth minister, has boasted a history of jobs before becoming a full-time author. She’s been an editor, an ASL interpreter, and a piano teacher. Now, she helps her husband with accounts for his business
“Cadence and Kittenfish: A Mermaid Tale” is published by Starry Forest Book, with illustrations by Jaclyn Sinquett. Roth said she enjoyed the way Sinquett’s artwork added to the story.
“She had the father mermaid be an underwater farmer, which was not anywhere in the text but was a nice edition, and the older sister’s underwater bedroom looked like a teenage girl’s bedroom that was underwater. It’s very exciting to see the story come to life with pictures.”
“Cadence and Kittenfish: A Mermaid Tale” is set for release Tuesday. The book will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Bookshop.org, and Fables in Goshen is also expected to have it soon.
Meet the author at three local events following the book’s release.
• On Tuesday, Roth will be presenting her book at Stories in the Garden at Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 5:30 p.m.
• On Oct. 5, she’ll be at Goshen Public Library reading the book for story time.
• Then, on Oct. 7, Roth will be on site during First Fridays for a book signing event at Fables.