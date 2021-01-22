GOSHEN — Two attorneys who specialize in immigration cases are encouraged by, though cautiously optimistic for, President Joe Biden’s proposal to set an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented people.
In one of his first acts as president this week, Biden reportedly sent to Congress his U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which seeks to reform the country’s immigration system with a greater emphasis on improving the process to obtain residency and citizenship than border security. Biden, with a series of executive orders with his inauguration, also rolled back several of former President Donald Trump’s immigration priorities, including a stop to construction of a border wall.
“The idea that we have a functioning immigration system again is promising,” said Lisa Koop, an attorney with the National Immigrant Justice Center, which has an office in downtown Goshen.
Koop views the activity out of the new administration this week as moves to provide stronger protections for undocumented people and get wheels turning a little faster for those seeking U.S. residency. Across downtown, attorney Felipe Merino also eyes the new legislation as a positive step forward, though he holds questions about whether the government could stay on the path the plan lays out given a history of backlogs in the residency process.
“I am welcoming it,” said Merino of Merino Law Firm, adding border security is an important part of the issue that has to be addressed. “On the other side of it, every nation has a right and an obligation to guard its borders and maintain its security.”
CITIZENSHIP PATH
The thrust of Biden’s bill is the proposed citizenship path. According to text in a fact sheet released Wednesday, the bill would let undocumented people seek temporary legal status, followed by an opportunity to apply for green cards after five years if they pass criminal and national security background checks, as well as prove they’ve paid taxes.
“Dreamers, TPS holders and immigrant farmworkers who meet specific requirements are eligible for green cards immediately under the legislation,” the fact sheet states, referring to “dreamers” as those covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and “TPS” as those having temporary protected status.
Those who obtain residency with green cards could become eligible to apply for citizenship after three years if they also pass additional background checks and the U.S. civics and English language tests. The eligibility would also apply to those who were in the country on or before Jan. 1.
Other provisions in the bill, according to the fact sheet, include:
• Clearing application backlogs, recapturing unused visas, reducing wait times and allowing immigrants with approved family-sponsorship petitions to stay with family in the U.S. while waiting for their green cards;
• Providing funding for state and local governments, as well as organizations, to expand integration and inclusion programs, as well as English-language classes;
• Protecting immigrant workers from discrimination and labor law violations;
• Relying more on technology and training for security at border entries, as well as enhancing drug-smuggling prosecution;
• And addressing the underlying causes of migration from Central America, and supporting asylum seekers.
PROBLEMS OF THE PAST
Koop and Merino see Biden’s bill as an intent to renew a focus on moving immigrants through the process of becoming citizens at a faster pace.
Koop described the system as essentially grinding to a halt over the past four years under the Trump administration. She said applications were rejected due to technicalities, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services judges were reassigned, which cut the number of staff available to review and decide residency applications — a situation where the wait time for a ruling expanded from about three months to about 14 months, she said.
“The idea that we can have these community members and broader groups of people eligible to have permanent protection and obtain lawful residency in a timely fashion is really exciting,” she said.
Merino gave a similar account, saying USCIS courts resource were redirected to border security and enforcement, which led to the backlog. And as permits expire, people lose their jobs.
“What we need is to immediately establish an office of migrant protection at the border,” Merino said.
Under the new bill, Merino said he would like to see a more efficient system with a boost in manpower to provide medical, mental health, legal and social services, as well as officers to examine asylum cases at points of entry. He also said the new administration should let the USCIS keep the fees it generates from applications so it can remain a self-sustaining agency.
‘BROKEN’ SYSTEM
The agency could become more efficient and process work permits faster while screening residency applications, Merino believes. Improvements would let immigrants work, launch entrepreneurial ventures, purchase homes and vehicles, and make investments, which would help boost the economy.
“The past four years we’ve spent on defending the immigrant existence in the United States,” Merino said. “Wherefore decades and centuries before, immigrants were the folks that left their countries, risking life and limb, leaving their families behind, to pursue the dream of a better future in America, and creating institutions that we have now because they came from places where corruption, they came from places where crime and violence, jeopardized their safety and wellbeing.”
Republican lawmakers in Congress have voiced opposition to Biden’s proposal, saying it doesn’t do enough to address border security.
“Our immigration system is broken, and both parties need to come together to fix it. Any bipartisan solution must include enhancing border security, enforcing our laws, and addressing the DACA program,” Rep. Jackie Walorski said in a statement. “Unfortunately President Biden’s one-sided proposal would offer citizenship to illegal immigrants while doing nothing to secure our borders.”
Rep. Jim Banks of northeast Indiana and Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young did not respond to requests for comments.
In addition to sending his immigration bill to Congress, Biden issued 17 executive orders during his inauguration Wednesday. Six orders covered immigration issues, including stopping construction of a border wall Trump ordered with a review of contracts for the project; finding a route to preserve DACA from legal challenges; and lifting the Trump-era ban on Muslim travelers. The Department of Homeland Security also put a moratorium on deportations for 100 days amid a review of immigration enforcement policies.
“There’s a real need to step back … and stop the bleeding as we figure out how to rebuild this immigration system in a fair and just way,” Koop said.
