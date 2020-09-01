Two local airports will receive airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
South Bend International Airport will receive a $13,319,538 grant to rebuild a taxiway, and Warsaw Municipal Airport will receive a $1,927,524 grant to rehabilitate a runway.
The grants were part of $1.2 billion authorized by President Donald Trump for airport safety and infrastructure that went to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
Federal grants were also awarded to the following airports in Indiana:
• $155,000 to Anderson Municipal-Darlington Field to rehabilitate an apron and taxiway.
• $166,666 to DeKalb County Airport to purchase land for approaches.
• $1,437,450 to Virgil I Grissom Municipal Airport in Bedford to build a taxiway.
• $220,000 to Monroe County Airport to install signage.
• $2,793,500 to Columbus Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.
• $316,606 to Hendricks County-Gordon Graham Field to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.
• $2,188,911 to Evansville Regional to improve a safety area, update a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway.
• $59,200 to Frankfort Municipal Airport to update a hangar.
• $153,110 to French Lick Municipal Airport to extend a taxiway and expand an apron.
• $374,416 to Greensburg Municipal Airport to build a runway.
• $166,666 to Griffith-Merrillville Airport to seal apron joints.
• $1,803,463 to Huntington Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
• $10,391,837 to Indianapolis International Airport to rebuild a runway and taxiway, and create infrastructure for the Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE).
• $1,000,000 to Kentland Municipal Airport to build an apron.
• $316,666 to LaPorte Municipal to update the airport’s master plan.
• $719,000 to Purdue University Airport to buy an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle.
• $166,030 to Logansport/Cass County Airport to update the airport’s master plan.
• $145,885 to Madison Municipal to purchase land, build an apron and improve airport obstruction marking.
• $166,666 to Indianapolis Regional Airport in McCordsville to update the airport’s master plan.
• $736,775 to Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field to purchase land.
• $55,284 to White County Airport to extend a runway.
• $192,575 to New Castle Henry County Marlatt Field to purchase land.
• $166,666 to Paoli Municipal Airport to improve a fuel farm.
• $341,623 to Portland Municipal Airport to extend a runway.
• $535,307 to Jasper County Airport to purchase land.
• $167,340 to Fulton County Airport to update signage, navigational aids, lighting and beacons.
• $286,111 to Salem Municipal Airport to extend a runway.
• $96,000 to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour to rehabilitate an apron.
• $270,601 to Sullivan County Airport to seal runway surfaces.
• $588,750 to Perry County Municipal Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.
• $50,000 to Terre Haute Regional Airport Hulman Field for an airport wildlife assessment program.
• $165,000 to Porter County Regional Airport to install perimeter fencing.
