GOSHEN — It was generosity at its best at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Goshen on Thursday as members of the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network were gifted with a 15-passenger van by their colleagues at Mennonite Disaster Service.
For the past 25 years, GIHN has been working to provide emergency shelter to the city’s homeless individuals and families.
According to Mindy Morehead, executive director of GIHN, Thursday’s gift will allow the nonprofit to better serve those housed at its St. Mark’s homeless shelter by providing an additional option for transportation.
Morehead noted that the St. Mark’s facility is currently reserved for homeless single women and families, while single men are directed to the nonprofit’s new overnight warming shelter at 1101 Eisenhower Drive North.
“We will be using this van for our women and families, to transport them to and from appointments, or what’s needed with them,” Morehead said of the gift.
According to Rollin Ulrich, chair of the Mennonite Disaster Service unit serving Indiana and lower Michigan, the van gifted to GIHN had actually been owned and utilized by his unit before being replaced by a newer model last fall.
MDS is a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches that responds to those affected by disasters in Canada and the United States.
“Last year, in February, we had the all-unit meeting for Mennonite Disaster Service, which encompassed the units from Canada and all over the United States. They came in to Goshen for a two-day meeting at Maple City Chapel, and at that point, the offering that was raised, about $4,500, went to provide a new van for our local unit,” Ulrich said. “Following that meeting, some local churches went together and sent out a letter to their members saying they would like to raise money for MDS to buy a van, and asked each member to contribute $2. So, in October, those local churches handed me a check for $20,000.”
Ulrich said that money, combined with the previous $4,500 offering, allowed his unit to replace its older van with a 2019 Chevrolet Express.
“And then in discussing this with our local board, we decided to gift this one forward to the Interfaith Hospitality Network,” he added of Thursday’s gift. “So, we’re here today to donate a van to this organization.”
