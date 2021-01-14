Dayton Frey, secretary-treasurer for the local Mennonite Disaster Service unit, left, joins Rollin Ulrich, chairman of the local MDS unit, second from left, in handing over the keys of a van donated by the group Thursday to Mindy Morehead, executive director of the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, second from right. Also pictured is Craig Detweiler, vice chair of the GIHN board, right.