GOSHEN — In the Lifelong Learning Institute's final class in the fall 2022 season, Goshen College's Director of the Arts: Engagement and Outreach Marcia Yost will discuss the history of the college's "A Festival of Carols."
In the course, “Christmas Tradition: A Festival of Carols," Yost will explore the history and traditions of the past and the present show, and also speak with directors and production staff about the music and staging.
The course will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at this year's "A Festival of Carols" and learn about the creative path to production. In the final class of the course, learners will attend the dress rehearsal ahead of opening night.
“Christmas Tradition: A Festival of Carols” begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Jennings Auditorium, at the Greencroft Community Center. The three-class locations and times vary. The second class will be from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at the Goshen College Music Center. The third and final class of the course will be the dress rehearsal of "A Festival of Carols," at 4 p.m. at Sauder Concert Hall in the Goshen College Music Center.
The course is $20 for LLI members, $40 for non-members, and free for Medicare/HUD for those that have already paid the $10 annual membership fee. The class is available in-person or online and should be indicated upon registration.
To register, visit www.life-learn.org or call 574- 536-8244 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.