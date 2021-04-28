INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials will host a virtual media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today to provide updates on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts. Speaking will be State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.
LIVESTREAM: State health officials to give COVID-19 update
THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
