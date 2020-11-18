Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 18, 2020 @ 5:03 pm
Goshen, Indiana
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will lead a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana. Gov. Holcomb, who is in quarantine, will join by phone.
