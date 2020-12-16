INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon. You can watch the briefing here, with the livestream going active at 2:15 p.m.

