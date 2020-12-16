INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon. You can watch the briefing here, with the livestream going active at 2:15 p.m.
breaking featured
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SERVICES THURSDAY
NAPPANEE [mdash] Mary Fern Bontrager, 54, of Nappanee, passed away at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, unexpectedly at her residence of natural causes. She was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Sturgis, Michigan to Samuel W. and Bessie (Yoder) Bontrager. She moved to Nappanee in 2002. She was a membe…
BRISTOL [mdash] Jordan Sierra Hoff, 18, passed away from a tragic car accident. Daughter of Charlene and Curtis Anderson. Memorials may be given to assist with funeral expenses by donating at gf.me/u/zb88qa. The family will be holding private services. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nappanee paperboys work to help a family in need
- Goshen ordinance supporting county's COVID health fine law not passed after all
- POLICE NEWS: Man found dead in concrete mixer
- Van driver killed in crash near Millersburg
- Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Back to red; COVID testing site moving to Shanklin Park
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westview hangs on to beat Central Noble in top-10 showdown
- POLICE NEWS: Employment and bank fraud cases are among new local reports
- LaGrange County low rate of testing contributing to higher positivity
- POLICE NEWS: Police respond to dual hit-and-run crashes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.