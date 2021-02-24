INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon. Watch it live here.
breaking featured
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
GOSHEN [mdash] Nora Ann Mullet 70, of Goshen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Arrangements are pending at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor: Goshen officer charged with felonies connected to battery incident
- POLICE NEWS: Woman allegedly followed, made racist comments at officer
- Bashor sued after runaway youth was allegedly raped, went missing
- Goshen, ICE officer charged in domestic violence case allegedly pointed gun at victim, self
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Smith's heroics lift Northridge past Lakeland, spoils Bontrager's historic night
- Elkhart man dies in snowmobile crash
- DIVING DEEPER: Simons making most of opportunities after unique early life journey
- Local lawmaker addresses voucher expansion bill
- Planned Maple City Chapel rebranding to include large illuminated wall sign
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 2021 sectional brackets revealed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.