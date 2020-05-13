INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
With Gov. Holcomb will be State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, and Paul Halverson, professor and founding dean, Fairbanks School of Public Health, and Nir Menachemi, chair of health policy and management, Fairbanks School of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.