INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon.
featured
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Noah Frye, 93, formerly of Middlebury, died Tuesday, March 23. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Friday, March 26, at First Mennonite Church, Middlebury. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Edna R. Raber, 78, of Middlebury, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at home after a short illness. She was born Feb. 28, 1943, in LaGrange County, to Reuben and Mary (Mast) Bontrager. On Nov. 29, 1962, she married Lloyd L. Raber. He preceded her in death Apr…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.