INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon. Watch it here.
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
