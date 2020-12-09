INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing at 2:30 this afternoon to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
WHITE PIGEON [mdash] Tina I. Kauffman, 63, of White Pigeon, Michigan, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, at Goshen General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
LIGONIER [mdash] Lydian A. Fry, 78, of Ligonier, died at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at her son's home in Syracuse. She was born Oct. 21, 1942, in LaGrange to Andrew L. and Amanda (Yoder) Mast. On Dec. 22, 1960, in Topeka, she married Glenn I. Bontrager. He died Jan. 12, 1976. Then on Nov. 23,…
