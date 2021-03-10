INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 this afternoon.
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak at 2:30 this afternoon
