TOPEKA [mdash] Melvin J. Mullet, 78, of Topeka, died at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at his residence. He was born March 11, 1943, in Noble County to Jacob E. and Nettie (Miller) Mullet. On Nov. 7, 1963, in Topeka, he married Irene Troyer. She survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are da…
