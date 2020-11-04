Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
featured
LAGRANGE [mdash] DeWayne Ray Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, died at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Wolf Lake to Menno N. and Alice I. (Beechy) Yoder. On Sept. 12, 1973, in Shipshewana, he married Wilma J. Miller. She survives. Survivors i…
TOPEKA [mdash] Amanda M. Christner, 96, died at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 26, 1924, in Topeka, to Martin and Lovina (Yoder) Yoder. On Jan. 4, 1970, in Topeka, she married Uriah D. Christner. He died Oct. 31, 2003. Surviving are stepdaughter, Wilma (…
GOSHEN [mdash] Miss Faye Etta Zimmerman, 89 years 11 months and 28 days, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the home of her nephew, Kermit and Elsie Zimmerman, where she had lived for the past 18 months. She accepted Christ as her Savior in her youth and was a faithful memb…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.