Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
NAPPANEE [mdash] Lucy A. Hollar of Nappanee, formerly of Milford and Syracuse, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Mishler Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
BREMEN [mdash] Services for Larry W. Cale, 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at South Side Church of God, 7351 US 31, South Bend. Visitation one hour prior. Survivors: Jeff and Carrie Cale, Goshen, and Donna Bryant, Mattawan, Michigan. See www.palmerfuneralhomes.com for obituary.
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Chris A. Yoder, 85, of Shipshewana, died at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1935, in LaGrange County, to Amos J. and Katie (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Nov. 15, 1955, in Shipshewana, he married Katie J. Beachy. She survives. Survivors in a…
