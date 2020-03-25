Here is the livestream link:
GOSHEN [mdash] Lori Anne Atkinson, 60, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born April 7, 1959, in Kendallville, to Richard and Elsie (Wagner) Simmons. Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory. Visit Yoder-Culp Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
TOPEKA [mdash] Edna H. Miller, 87, Topeka, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, March 23, at her residence. She was born Dec. 3, 1932 in LaGrange County to Henry and Lydia (Troyer) Frye. On Dec. 10, 1953 in LaGrange County, she married Freeman S. Miller and he died Oct. 4, 2011. Surviving are six daugh…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Elizabeth E. Nisley, 86, Shipshewana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at her residence, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 1, 1933 in LaGrange County. On March 8, 1955 in LaGrange County she married Irvin Nisley. He survives. Survivors in addition to her …
