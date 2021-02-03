Up until recently, Elkhart County had three locations to get vaccines: the health department, Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital. Recently, two more were added: Maple City Health/Vista in Goshen and Heart City Health in Elkhart.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said that the hospital and the health department have been on the same page in following eligibility rules issued by the state as close as possible, including wait lists. Those rules include being 65 and older, being in a long-term healthcare center, working directly with patients in a healthcare setting or being a patient-facing first responder.
The other two health facilities are supposed to follow the same rules, she said.
Wait explained that for the health department, the wait list is very short. The health department is allotted 1,500 doses weekly, enough to meet the needs of the people who have registered. And, she said, the staff has become efficient in the vaccination process to avoid waste.
“We’re talking about two doses maybe,” she said.
Moderna has 10 doses in its vials, while Pfizer has six. So there might be one vial that still has doses in it at the end of the day.
“That’s all we’re talking about — one vial,” Wait said. She believes people are thinking there are 100 shots on the wait list when there are more likely two. “Some days we don’t have any extra,” she said. “We are watching it very carefully.”
Dr. James Gingerich, guardian of vision at Maple City Health/Vista, said they are giving shots Monday through Friday and some on Saturday and they have some open appointments. They are taking people according to the state guidelines.
The vaccines are free and no identification is required. Maple City Health has bilingual staff and are especially trying to reach Latinos for vaccination.
They do have a wait list of patients, but they are only for patients who are high risk, not the general public, Gingerich said.
To make a vaccination appointment there, people can go visit the state website at ourshot.in.gov and it will provide a phone number to the clinic or people can call 574-387-6445 to make an appointment, Gingerich said.
“We have chosen to do our own (registration) because the state’s website is not hospitable to Spanish language folks,” he explained. The staff want their Spanish language patients to have good access to vaccinations and feel this is the best way to provide that.
THE PROCESS
Wait explained why, at times, there might be doses left over.
If it is a Pfizer vaccine, it is stored at -80 to -60 degrees Celsius and can live in that frozen state for six months. If the vaccine is stored in its shipping containers, it can stay in that up to 30 days as long as the dry ice is replaced every five days.
Health department staff will take the vaccine vials out of the freezer and let it thaw for 30 minutes. The vials, as long as they are not used, can be refrigerated for five days. After that, they need to be discarded. There are five to six doses in each vial, she said.
For the Moderna vaccine, the vials are stored at temperatures of -25 to -15 degrees Celsius. When it’s time to use the vaccine, the vials are thawed in a refrigerator for two hours and 30 minutes. They must then sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before injection, Wait said. It does not need to be reconstituted. Vials can be stored refrigerated up to 30 days prior to the first use. Once a vial has been punctured, it needs to be used within six hours. There are 10 doses in each vial.
The health department has streamlined their process to keep from wasting doses. Each nurse does not have their own vial, Wait said, and they pull all that they can from each vial before opening up a new one.
So at the end of the day, there might be a couple of doses left in a vial.
“So we’re not talking about a lot of doses, right?” she said. “We’re getting so good at knowing what we need to do and how to protect the vaccine.”
