WAKARUSA — Children ages 3 and younger in the Wa-Nee school district are invited to enter the Little Sapling Contest.
Photos of the contestants will be displayed at the information booth during the festival with the public putting money into the containers displaying their photos to count as votes.
The contest is open to the first 30 contestants and the deadline to enter is this Thursday by including a picture with the application no larger than wallet size. This contest for the toddlers started in 2018.
First-prize winner will receive $50 chamber bucks and a photo frame; second-place prize is $30 chamber bucks and a photo frame; and the third-place winner will receive $20 chamber bucks and a photo frame.
Winners will be announced at the end of the festival, which is Saturday at 5:45 p.m. All entrants are invited to be present.
Applications can be emailed, mailed or dropped off with a photo to Little Saplings Contest, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Waterford St. Wakarusa, IN 46573.
