Little Lending Libraries are popping up in Goshen, Elkhart and soon Bristol. That is all thanks to Tracey Bail.
Bail, owner of Bail Construction in Goshen, in December built a Little Lending Library at Shanklin Park next to Tommy’s Kids Castle. That particular library was dedicated to former Goshen educator John Dechant.
“What I try to do with all of these is I try and dedicate them,” Bail said.
The one in Goshen, he said, “It hands down had to be John Dechant.” Dechant was an educator at Goshen High School for 30 years and passed away a couple of years ago. His wife Darlene Dechant and their family were at Shanklin Park for the dedication.
Bail keeps the libraries furnished with books.
“This is our second one,” Bail said. “We have one over at Walker Park in Elkhart. And we’re going through about 25 books a week over there. The idea was to bring one-take one; it’s more of a take one thing. But that’s OK, because I’m buying tons and tons of books and we love it. We just get used books, you know.”
He will be installing a third one in Bristol as he continues his goal of sparking a love of reading.
Little libraries serve that purpose, especially for people who don’t feel comfortable in a library, he said. What Bail’s people have found is that people who might be intimidated by going into a library will use these little libraries.
The power of reading, Bail said, is that it sparks the imagination and gives knowledge and wisdom — but especially for kids.
The books are for people of all ages, “but the sweet spot is the younger kids,” Bail said. Those younger kids are ages 3-4 to about 10 — “pre-cellphone kids,” he said.
Bail and his people often put the libraries next to a bench and will see a parent reading to their kid, “which is very rewarding,” he said. “If we can help one kid, that’s the key. You know how important reading is — it opens up the whole world. You can live your life or you can live thousands of lives in books.”