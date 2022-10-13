ELKHART — Little House on the Prairie: The Musical at the Lerner Theatre takes the stage Friday.
Premier Arts will perform the production all weekend long, Oct. 14-16. The musical is sponsored by Grand Design Recreational Vehicles and The Welter Foundation.
Little House on the Prairie: The Musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey westward and settlement in De Smet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children.
In story, song, and dance, viewers can see the Ingalls suffering the hardships of winter blizzards and prairie ﬁres as well as rejoicing in the settlement of land. Most of all, the story follows Laura as she grows from a child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while remaining true to herself.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee performance Sunday. Reserved tickets range from $12 to $25. For tickets and details, visit www.premierarts.org.